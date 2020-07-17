Summit County man arrested, numerous computers seized during child pornography bust

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives took a 45-year-old Green man into custody as part of an investigation into illegal child pornography activities.
According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force relayed a tip about child pornography being downloaded in the city of Green.
Deputies from the county sheriff’s office tracked the internet address to an Arlington Road home.
A search as conducted at the home on June 24. Numerous computers and media storage devices were recovered.
During processing of the evidence, several images and videos of child pornography were found on the computers.
On July 16, Jason Maximovich was arrested in connection to the investigation and charged with two counts of pandering obscenities involving minors.
Maximovich was booked at the Summit County Jail. Additional charges are pending.
