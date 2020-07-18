20 deaths and 1,542 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 3,132 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 73,822 cases reported statewide.
The 24-hour increase on Friday 1,679 new cases is the highest increase in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Saturday.
An additional 4,138 cases and 257 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 9,513 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,311 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
