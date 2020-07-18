No A/C and broken elevators at Akron senior living facility have health department asking questions

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A chorus of seniors living at the White Pond Villa senior housing complex tell 19 News the six story apartment building is in a state of disrepair. They say there is no air conditioning, and there are two elevators that rarely work.
Rosalie Coco says her doctor had to write her a prescription for a portable air conditioner because things had gotten so bad, “My air has not worked since I’ve been here.”
That was four years ago.
“I got stuck in [the elevator] and it scared me to death. They actually had to call paramedics because I started having chest pains and hyperventilating from it,” Coco said.
One resident who has lived there for several years and did not want to be identified says it’s shameful to see the sign that management posted on the elevator. It warns residents that the elevators are “out of order” and to not use them, or you risk getting stuck. She says most of the people who live in the senior building could never make it to their apartments by using the stairs.
“When I moved in it was 62 and older that lived here, and they have walkers and wheelchairs. They can’t get around – they can’t go up and down stairs. They have bad knees. They just can’t do it,” the tenant said.
We called SHP Management, but their office was closed for the weekend, so we left a message on the office phone at White Pond in Akron.
However, the tenant’s association president said after many, many calls for help to everyone, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, there’s finally action. “A Mr. Curry from Fair Housing got the Health Department involved.”
The President of the Tenant’s Association says not only has the Health Department stepped in demanding that both elevators are fixed immediately. Several managers have been terminated at the Akron facility, but it’s unclear why.
