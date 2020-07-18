Ravenna Police: US Marshals capture 2nd man accused of shooting at officers

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have captured the second suspected shooter who is accused of opening fire on Ravenna officers during a routine traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
Aiden Bew, 22, of Ravenna, was arrested Saturday in Deerfield, Ohio, and now faces attempted murder charges.
The other suspected shooter — Austin Horn, 21, of Shalersville — was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder. Horn is being held in Portage County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Police say it all started during an unrelated traffic stop early Thursday morning, when several shots were fired at officers on Oakwood Street.
No one was injured.
Neighbors told 19 News they were surprised to hear about the shooting, noting that the relationship between police and the community isn’t nearly as strained as it is in some major cities.
Feturn to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
