Shaker Heights police officer caught struggling to skateboard with neighborhood kids

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police joked that the department is now “concerned” that their training program is “lacking” after one of their officers was caught on camera trying to skateboard with some neighborhood kids.
“All of our officers are taught how to do an Ollie, a Frontside-180, a Backside-180, and a Rail Stand. We think he was being modest about his ability, but we will make sure Officer Mitri is remanded for extra training on the board, Shaker Heights Police joked.
Police shared the video captured by a resident:
The department then asked the community to “keep an eye out for him and our other officers. They will be working hard to create a safe, secure, and engaged community.”
