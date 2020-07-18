South Euclid officials will once again close down city’s playgrounds and dog park

SOUTN EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Resident Frank Bright is concerned because of new coronavirus cases hitting a record high in Cuyahoga County & Ohio.
“They opened up too much too soon,” he said.
Because new cases keep skyrocketing, South Euclid decided it would be best to close down the city’s playgrounds, dog parks and ballfields (for league play) starting Monday.
These facilities join the city’s swimming pool and splash park, which have remained closed this summer.
The facilities had opened in June following a significant drop in COVID-19 infections and hospitalization rates.
In a statement sent to 19 News, Mayor Georgine Welo said in part.
“These are not decisions we made lightly given the popularity of South Euclid’s recreation and youth programming, as well as our many popular summer programs and events.”
Resident Kelly Bright says this decision is for the best.
“There’s plenty of things to do at home like gardening we’re working on our yard,” she said.
