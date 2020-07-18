Suspected gunman arrested after shooting man multiple times in Chardon Tavern & Grill parking lot

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Chardon Police confirmed the suspect accused of shooting a 35-year-old man multiple times in the Chardon Tavern and Grill on Saturday parking lot is in jail awaiting charges.
Chief Scott Niehus said the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office was called to the tavern on 405 Water Street at approximately 1:57 a.m. for the shooting.
When Chardon Police and Fire arrived, the 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chief Niehus.
Chardon Fire took him to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center where he was then flown to University Hospitals in Cleveland, the chief said.
Chief Niehus said the victim remains hospitalized in an unknown condition.
According to the chief, the alleged suspect drove off and was arrested a short distance away shortly after the shooting.
The suspect is being held at the Geauga County Jail on pending charges, according to the report.
The chief said the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Scene Unit are assisting Chardon Police with this ongoing investigation.
The suspect’s identity is being withheld until they are formally charged on Monday.
The chief expects the suspect to be arraigned on Monday in Chardon Municipal Court.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.