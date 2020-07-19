Browns join players across the league in calling out NFL’s health and safety protocols amid pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the NFL is getting ready to start training camps on time amid the COVID-19 pandemic, players have been calling out the league for its health and safety protocols.
Browns players joined in on the #WeWantToPlay movement on Twitter to express their concerns.
The National Football League’s Player Association released a statement saying, “We know that players are taking all of the risk by returning to work. We also know there will be a shortfall in revenues next year, but players cannot be asked to bear the full brunt of both the health and safety risk and the financial one.”
The NFLPA also said it will push leaders to adhere to expert recommendations and bargain for “fair and reasonable ways to soften the short-term economic losses in our business.”
NFLPA President and Cleveland Browns Center JC Tretter addressed NFL leaders and players in a letter on the issue:
