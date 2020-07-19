Cleveland has lowest confirmed COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24-hours in the past 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 21 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which means this is the lowest coronavirus confirmed cases reported over the last 24-hours, and in the past two weeks.
The total cumulative of COVID-19 cases is now at 3,655 confirmed cases citywide.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 11 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. Six previously reported cases were transferred from CDPH because the individuals were determined to be non-City residents.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Sunday’s update, which means the total cumulative dead citywide is 83.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update below.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.