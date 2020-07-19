Gov. DeWine considers statewide mask mandate as number of COVID-19 cases is ‘going the wrong way’

Gov. DeWine considers statewide mask mandate as number of COVID-19 cases is ‘going the wrong way’
DeWine speaks about Ohio's spike in coronavirus cases
By Rachel Vadaj | July 19, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 3:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he “would not rule out going state-wide” with a mask mandate in reaction to Ohio “going the wrong way” on the number of COVID-19 infections in Sunday’s Meet the Press interview.

In the interview, Gov. DeWine said, “You wear the mask for other people. You wear the mask to protect your grandmother.”

Nineteen Ohio counties are currently under a mask mandate.

As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,174 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 74,932 cases reported statewide.

[ 42 deaths and 1,110 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 24 hours in Ohio ]

The 24-hour increase on Friday 1,679 new cases is the highest increase in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.