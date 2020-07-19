Gov. DeWine considers statewide mask mandate as number of COVID-19 cases is ‘going the wrong way’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he “would not rule out going state-wide” with a mask mandate in reaction to Ohio “going the wrong way” on the number of COVID-19 infections in Sunday’s Meet the Press interview.
In the interview, Gov. DeWine said, “You wear the mask for other people. You wear the mask to protect your grandmother.”
Nineteen Ohio counties are currently under a mask mandate.
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,174 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 74,932 cases reported statewide.
The 24-hour increase on Friday 1,679 new cases is the highest increase in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
