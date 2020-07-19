Jack Nicklaus says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jack Nicklaus said Sunday on the CBS telecast of the Memorial he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.
Nicklaus said he had a sore throat and a cough, while his wife had no symptoms of coronavirus. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 “until we were done with it” on about April 20.
“It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” Nicklaus said, quotes obtained by The Associated Press. “Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones.”
