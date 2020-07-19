Northeast Ohio weather: First Alert Day for severe storms and high heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: ALERT DAY! Partly sunny with scattered p.m. and evening showers and storms - some possibly severe.
We’re looking at reaching record highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values up to 105 degrees.
A Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 6 p.m.
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms ending with lows in the lower 70s.
Monday: Mix of clouds and sun with highs approaching 90.
The next good chance for needed rain is Wednesday.
