Northeast Ohio weather: First Alert Day for severe storms and high heat

19 First Alert Forecast - 7/19/2020
By Jon Loufman | July 19, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT - Updated July 19 at 9:31 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: ALERT DAY! Partly sunny with scattered p.m. and evening showers and storms - some possibly severe.

We’re looking at reaching record highs in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values up to 105 degrees.

A Heat Advisory in effect from noon to 6 p.m.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms ending with lows in the lower 70s.

Monday: Mix of clouds and sun with highs approaching 90.

The next good chance for needed rain is Wednesday.

