2 Strongsville Market District employees test positive for COVID-19

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A representative from Giant Eagle confirms to 19 News that two employees from the Strongsville Market District have tested positive for coronavirus.
The company confirms that every location is deep cleaned every night and sanitized regularly throughout each day. When they receive a notice of a positive case, they immediately sanitize the employee’s workspace, as well as any area those employees come in contact with.
Store hours have not been impacted due to already rigorous sanitization procedures, the company says.
