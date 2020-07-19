44-year-old pedestrian fatally stuck by driver in Tallmadge

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a driver struck and killed a Tallmadge man walking across the road early Sunday morning.
Lt. Matos said the crash happened on Southeast Avenue near S. Alling Road at approximately 1:05 a.m.
The report said a 46-year-old Tallmadge man was driving a gray 2016 Kia Soul southeast on Southeast Avenue when he struck 44-year-old Lawrence Linkous near the center of the roadway.
Tallmadge City EMS took Linkous to Akron City Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Lt. Matos.
The driver was not hurt in the crash, the report stated.
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
