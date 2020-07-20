Akron woman arrested after shooting, brief police chase

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 29-year-old Akron woman on weapons charges after she shot a man during a dispute, investigators said.
Around 2:30 p.m. on July 19, Akron police responded to a call on the 700 block of Carpenter Street. There, officers found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his arm.
The man said Selina Sanford showed up at the house on Carpenter Street and asked him where her friend was.
The victim claims Sanford began shooting at the house, hitting him as well as two nearby houses and a parked car.
Sanford then got into the passenger seat of a black Volkswagon Jetta. The driver of the car fled the scene, leading police on a short chase.
Police briefly lost track of the car before finding it abandoned on the 70 block of East Linwood Avenue.
The driver of the car, 39-year-old Crishaun Reamey, was charged for her role in the incident.
Sanford was sent to Summit County Jail on weapons and felony assault charges.
