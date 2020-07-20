Bedford homicide suspect surrenders to police days after man found shot to death in neighborhood

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - James Trevon Claytor, 22, of Bedford, surrendered to police on Monday in connection with a bloody homicide that occurred last week.
On July 16 at 5:56 p.m., 911 calls streamed into Bedford police dispatch reporting a man had been shot at the entrance of the Palmetto Woods development off of Palmetto Avenue.
Officers rushed to the scene and found 23-year-old Aaron Jerome Swift, of Maple Heights, slumped over and riddled with bullets.
They performed first aid until paramedics arrived, who then pronounced Swift dead on scene, according to police.
Police suspect that Claytor and Swift knew each other.
“This was not a random crime. I’m not going into any other details. It’s still way too new and we have too many bases to cover,” Bedford Deputy Police Chief Rick Suts said in a prepared statement.
Claytor will appear in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with Bedford PD on the case.
