Berea City School District ditching logo after critics compare it to white power symbol

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea City School District is ditching its Titans logo — a fist clenching a lightning bolt — after critics said the design resembled a white power symbol.
The logo is being removed from all school property and district materials, according to school officials.
The school district took on a new nickname — the Titans — nearly a decade ago when Berea, Brookpark and Middleburg Heights merged their school systems together.
Students selected the name, which, along with the logo, was launched during the 2013-14 school year.
Berea is not alone, as several school districts, from the local to national level, are rethinking their names, mascots and designs following a global outcry over racial inequality that was sparked in May after the alleged murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minn.
For instance, Parma is considering whether to remove its Redmen name and logo.
