Cleveland police looking to identify woman in regards to use of force incident during May protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can identify a woman regarding a use of force incident that occurred during the May 30 protests downtown.
According to investigators, the incident took place on Lakeside Avenue at the entrance of the Justice Center between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. as thousands of protesters ascended into downtown to protest the death of George Floyd.
Police did not specify how the woman was connected to the incident.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity so detectives can interview her should call Cleveland police at 216-623-6289.
