Commuter Cast: Temperatures will still be warm as humidity decreases; be aware of roads being resurfaced

Commuter Cast: Temperatures will still be warm as humidity decreases; be aware of roads being resurfaced
GF Default - Commuter Cast 8/26/2019
By Rachel Vadaj | July 20, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 7:27 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.

Commuter Cast

Temperatures will still be warm as humidity decreases; be aware of some Cleveland roads being resurfaced. Join Jeff Tanchak and Jamie Sullivan LIVE!

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, July 20, 2020

Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan is taking a look at the Monday morning commute while informing drivers of any closures or delays they need to know about.

Be sure to know about the resurfacing is set to being the Ward 12 in Cleveland on Monday.

While the humidity decreases, the weather will still be warm.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm today, but decreasing humidity

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.