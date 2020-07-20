Fugitive of the Week wanted for shooting driver during Cuyahoga Heights police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 17-year-old male wanted for shooting and killing the driver of a stolen car during a chase with Cuyahoga Heights police.
U.S. Marhsals said Elliot Swift Jr., of Cleveland, was the front seat passenger in the stolen car.
Police said on June 9 the driver crashed in a field in the 4000 block of Heidtman Parkway around 5:30 a.m. while being chased by officers.
Officers said the driver was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and Swift Jr. had fled the area.
EMS transported the driver to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Swift’s last known address is near the 11800 block of Forest Avenue.
U.S. Marshals said he is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, please call the task force at 1-866-4WANTED.
