The Greater Cleveland Food Bank holding drive-thru in Mentor on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is once again holding a drive-thru food distribution to help families in need.
This time the food distribution will be happening on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Mentor Senior Center.
According to the organization, a combination of fresh produce and dairy will be distributed curbside at the entrance on 8484 Munson Road.
Once again, those who are participating should make sure the trunk is emptied, so food can be loaded directly into the vehicle.
Anyone who needs help, such as seniors, individuals, families, those furloughed or unemployed, can receive food.
The food is being given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Anyone who is coming to the food-drive thru will not need to register, but make sure to bring a photo id.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.