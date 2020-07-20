Jury trial begins for Mansfield man accused of setting fire which killed 3-year-old girl

By Julia Tullos | July 20, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 11:54 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday for the Mansfield man accused of setting a fire which killed a three-year-old girl.

Mansfield police said Roscoe Hunter II, 19, started a fire in a vacant home on South Foster Street around 2:30 a.m. on June 26, 2019.

The flames spread next door and Chloe Williams was unable to be rescued from a second floor bedroom, police said.

Four other kids and three adults escaped safely after a neighbor pounded on their door and woke them up.

Roscoe Hunter II
Roscoe Hunter II (Source: Mansfield police)

Hunter was indicted on the charges of murder and aggravated arson.

“It takes a community effort to solve crimes like these and the city of Mansfield did not disappoint us,” said Mansfield Mayor Timothy Theaker.

