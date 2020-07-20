LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers rookie card auctioned off for over $1.8 million

LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers rookie card auctioned off for over $1.8 million
LeBron James rookie card (Source: Goldin Auctions)
By Chris Anderson | July 20, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 1:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A special edition trading card of LeBron James during his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers sold for more than $1.8 million at a recent auction.

According to Goldin Auctions, the 2003-04 Upper Deck card that features a patch of his Cavaliers jersey was purchased for $1.845 million ; the most any basketball card has ever sold for.

Got a Lebron rookie card and want to make some cash? Hit us up! You too @kingjames #Repost @sportscenter ・・・ The most any basketball card has ever sold for. 💰💰💰

Posted by Goldin Auctions on Sunday, July 19, 2020

Bidding started at $150,000.

The card, which also features the Akron native’s autograph, is one of only 23 ever made.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.