LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers rookie card auctioned off for over $1.8 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A special edition trading card of LeBron James during his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers sold for more than $1.8 million at a recent auction.
According to Goldin Auctions, the 2003-04 Upper Deck card that features a patch of his Cavaliers jersey was purchased for $1.845 million ; the most any basketball card has ever sold for.
Bidding started at $150,000.
The card, which also features the Akron native’s autograph, is one of only 23 ever made.
