Man arrested with gun, contraband inside of former Akron middle school
By Alan Rodges | July 20, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 11:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police find an armed man in an Akron middle school allegedly trying to steal some of the school's property.

On Sunday Morning, Akron police responded to a break-in call to the former Roswell Kent Middle School.

When police arrived, they caught 23-year-old Marqui Carey, who was found inside of the school.

According to police, Carey had several objects on him, including a gun, bolt cutters, and other contraband.

Officials said that Carey admitted that he planned on taking property from the school.

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of criminal tools, and attempted drug use.

