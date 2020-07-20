Man arrested with gun, contraband inside of former Akron middle school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police find an armed man in an Akron middle school allegedly trying to steal some of the school's property.
On Sunday Morning, Akron police responded to a break-in call to the former Roswell Kent Middle School.
When police arrived, they caught 23-year-old Marqui Carey, who was found inside of the school.
According to police, Carey had several objects on him, including a gun, bolt cutters, and other contraband.
Officials said that Carey admitted that he planned on taking property from the school.
The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of criminal tools, and attempted drug use.
