Man dies after being shot in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man early Monday.
East Cleveland police said the victim was shot in the head in the 1800 block of Charles Avenue.
Police were called to the area for shots fired and a man down.
EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m.
The man’s name has not been released.
Officers are asking for help identifying the below four men.
Officers added the suspects were in a vehicle similar to the one pictured.
If you have information, please call 216-681-2162.
Callers can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for an up to $2500.00 reward.
