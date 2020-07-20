15 new deaths, an additional 1,236 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health says 3,189 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 76,168 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday.
An additional 4,216 cases and 258 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 9,610 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,344 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.