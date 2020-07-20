Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns mid-week, weekend heat wave looming

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front moved through overnight, ushering in more tolerable levels of humidity.
Have you noticed how much better it feels out there today?
Unfortunately, humidity levels will come up tomorrow and Wednesday.
More comfortable levels of humidity will return to the area by the end of the work week.
In the meantime, expect pleasant and dry conditions tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 60s by morning.
Tuesday will feature quiet and dry weather, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.
As I mentioned above, scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast on Wednesday.
Temperatures in the 90s will make a comeback this weekend.
