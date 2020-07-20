Olmsted Falls murder suspect waives right to jury trial

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old man inside an Olmsted Falls condo, has waived his right to a jury trial.
The bench trial for Antoine Pollard, 25, is scheduled to begin Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy.
Pollard is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, kidnapping and aggravated menacing for the death of Nathaniel Edwards, 26.
Olmsted Falls police said Edwards was shot multiple times inside a condo on Lake of the Falls Blvd. around 7:45 p.m. on March 6, 2019.
Police said Pollard fled the scene in a white Nissan and was arrested on March 8 in East Cleveland.
No motive has been released.
Pollard is being held on a $1 million bond.
