Outdoor visits begin at nursing homes Monday, amid coronavirus spike in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine advised that nursing homes will be allowed to host outdoor visits for the first time in months on Monday.
Nursing home visits have been forbidden in Ohio since March 12th.
Almost four months later, family and friends will be allowed to visit loved ones in nursing homes again.
This is amid a large spike in coronavirus cases in the Buckeye state.
Ohio has seen the number of cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions grow since the end of June.
Governor Mike Dewine said it was not an easy decision to make because, on one hand, statistics show that nursing home residents are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus because of their age.
On the other hand, none of them have seen their loved ones for months.
“We are now a number of months into this, which simply means that there are a lot of people who have been locked up and cannot have visits from their family,” explained Governor Mike DeWine.
The governor said visitations to nursing homes could begin to take place again starting Monday, but only outdoors.
Nursing homes should consider several factors when deciding if outdoor visits could be safely allowed:
- Case status in community
- Case status in nursing home
- Staffing levels
- Access to adequate testing for residents and staff
- Personal protective equipment supplies
- Hospital capacity
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.