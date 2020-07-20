Police looking for suspect in Bedford murder

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who killed 23-year-old Aaron Jerome Swift of Maple Heights last Thursday.
Around 6 p.m. on July 16, Bedford dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a man had been shot at the entrance of the Palmetto Woods development off of Palmetto Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Swift covered in bullets.
They performed first aid until paramedics arrived. Swift was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are asking anybody with information about this crime to call the Bedford Police Department at (440) 232-1234.
