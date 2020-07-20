Protestors picket outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services after 3 boys removed from home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family and friends protested outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services on Monday, after three boys were taken away from their great-grandmother and placed in a home in Youngstown.
“I’ve done nothing wrong. They won’t drug test me. I’ve been asking them for three days. Please bring my babies back,” said Linda Gibson.
Children services gave 19 News a statement regarding the case, which read in part: “DCFS can only remove a child from a home to assure that child’s safety and they can only do it with the permission of Juvenile Court after presenting facts.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.