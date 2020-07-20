Report: Former Republican Ohio Gov. Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention on behalf of Biden

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The ex-governor of Ohio, Republican John Kasich, is reportedly set to speak at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of presidential candidate Joe Biden.
According to the Associated Press, Kasich is one of several Republicans that could show support for the former vice president leading into the November elections.
Kasich, a critic of President Donald Trump, served as Ohio’s Republican governor from 2011 and 2019. He ran for president in 2016, losing in the Republican primary to Trump.
Former Gov. Kasich has not publicly confirmed the report.
The president won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016.
The Democratic National Convention will be held virtually in mid-August from Milwaukee, Wisc.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.