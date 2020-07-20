Service workers rally in protest dubbed ‘Strike for Black Lives’ in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As part of a nationwide protest, members of the Service Employees International Union rallied and marched in Cleveland to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Our union has always been on the forefront whenever there are issues that need to be addressed, especially when it comes to racial justice,” said Lynn Radcliffe, who serves on the retiree executive board for SEIU 1199, the local chapter of the nationwide union. “We need to be diligent and always on the forefront to fight for what’s right.”
Radcliffe referenced allies of the Black community, as well as younger generations, when asked about the growing voices for change in our country.
“I have a 20-year-old grandson who’s very committed to do what he needs to do to help his community, but to also get a lot of his friends to understand that they’ve got to do what they’ve need to do. We’ve paved the way for them, but they have to follow with us,” she said.
Organizers of the national workers strike expected tens of thousands of people to walk off the job in more than two dozen U.S. cities to protest systemic racism and economic inequality.
Labor unions, along with social and racial justice organizations from New York City to Los Angeles, participated in a range of planned actions. Where work stoppages weren’t possible for a full day, participants either picketed during a lunch break or observed moments of silence to honor Black lives lost to police violence, organizers said.
On its website, SEUI 1199 wrote:
“What we look like or where we live shouldn’t determine whether or not we can live healthy and whole lives. The pandemic changed our lives and deepened the divides that have always plagued us,” th Millions have lost their jobs. Millions more are forced to pick between their lives and their livelihoods. Too many of us lack healthcare in the face of a deadly virus. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! It is time for our employers to PROTECT ALL WORKERS!
“We need to take more of a stand, we need to be more outspoken, we need more young people to be outspoken. We need to stand our ground,” said Ranaja Johnson, who told 19 News she left work to take part in the Cleveland protest in Shaker Square.
The group marched from the union hall to the square, where protesters took a knee in honor of George Floyd.
Floyd died in police custody after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
