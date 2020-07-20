Squirrel to blame for damage to Lakewood woman’s car that was sitting idle due to COVID-19 slowdown

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Kelsey Armstrong recently got into her car to run errands and found damage and interesting evidence of who the culprit might be around the engine.
“I was annoyed that an animal could do that kind of damage to a car,” she said.
The evidence was peanuts and the vandal was a squirrel.
That’s right, a squirrel chewed through some wiring in her car.
Rad Air said they’ve seen three similar cases like this this month.
It can be both easy or difficult to fix depending on where the squirrel bites the wire.
For Armstrong it was difficult but now she finally has her car fixed.
She wants to make sure nobody else goes through this, and suggests using mothballs to not run into this issue.
