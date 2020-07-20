Summit County Fair still going on as planned

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Fair will go on as planned in 2020, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
The Summit County Sheriffs Department said that the county fair will continue as planned from July 29 until Aug. 2.
Families can have fun at the fair from noon until 11 p.m. except on Sunday when the fair will have shortened hours of noon until 8 p.m.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure a safe and funfair for everyone, by limiting capacity in the grandstands and gate, in addition to sanitizing all areas several times throughout the day,” According to Fair Board Director and Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coordinator Mrs. Angela Hawsman.
The fair will have health protocols that will promote mask-wearing, social distancing, and constant sanitation and handwashing.
The fair will also be taking extra steps to ensure that fairgoers limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Rides will be shut down for one hour each day for a safety break.
The Farm Bureau Museum will not be open during the fair.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. are special hours for those who are considered to be at high risk.
Hawsman encourages that those who are going to the fair should pre-order tickets to limit wait times at the fair gates.
For more information, visit the Summit County Fair’s website, here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.