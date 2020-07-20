Suspected explosive device, heroin and LSD removed from Ashtabula County home during search

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An explosive device and several different types of narcotics were removed when a search warrant was executed at an Ashtabula County home.
According to the village of Jefferson Police Department, officers conducted the search on Friday night at a home on West Satin Street linked to a drug trafficking investigation.
Police first located and seized approximately 3 ounces of suspected heroin and fentanyl, small amounts of methamphetamine, several strips of LSD, suboxone, an amount of money consistent with drug trafficking, and a .45 caliber firearm.
While continuing to investigate, police discovered what was believed to be a large explosive device.
The Lake County Bomb Squad was called in to safely remove and dispose of the device.
Four individuals in the home, who have not yet been publicly identified, were detained. The Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing felony charges.
