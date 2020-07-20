Tribe bats come alive in home return

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians’ pitching staff is supposed to be the strength of the team.
Perhaps people are overlooking the offense.
The Tribe bats came alive Monday night in an 11-7 drubbing of the Pirates at Progressive Field, Cleveland’s first game at home since the COVID shutdown.
Bradlley Zimmer continued his strong camp with a double and an RBI single.
The Indians also smacked 15 hits, including four homers (Francisco Lindor, Mike Freeman, Jordan Luplow and Jake Bauers).
Mike Clevinger got the win, allowing 3 runs in 5 innings while fanning five.
