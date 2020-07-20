Tribe bats come alive in home return

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, is congratulated by Cesar Hernandez after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning during a preseason baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, July 20, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Chris Dellecese | July 20, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 11:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians’ pitching staff is supposed to be the strength of the team.

Perhaps people are overlooking the offense.

The Tribe bats came alive Monday night in an 11-7 drubbing of the Pirates at Progressive Field, Cleveland’s first game at home since the COVID shutdown.

Bradlley Zimmer continued his strong camp with a double and an RBI single.

The Indians also smacked 15 hits, including four homers (Francisco Lindor, Mike Freeman, Jordan Luplow and Jake Bauers).

Mike Clevinger got the win, allowing 3 runs in 5 innings while fanning five.

