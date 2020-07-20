Tribe ready for Pirates rematch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s game 2 of a 3-game exhibition series with the Pirates tonight at Progressive Field.
Cleveland won the opener 5-3 Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
The teams will also meet Wednesday, back at PNC Park.
Manager Terry Francona has modest goals for tonight.
“They go play,” Francona said on an afternoon zoom call. “It’s not like football where you can draw up plays, and we’re gonna go over left tackle and we’re gonna hit em hard. We want to get everyone through it healthy and get as many at-bats as we can. Just look crisp, that’s the biggest thing.”
Mike Clevinger will start for the Tribe and Francona hopes he can go five innings.
