95-year-old’s family has emotional journal as Ohio eases nursing home visitation restrictions

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lillian Heser passed away last Monday.
“My mother’s in heaven now,” says her daughter, Darlene Dryer. “She went home to the Lord. She’s with my father and she’s out of pain and she’s with many of her loved ones now.”
The mother of four and grandmother of twelve had not been able to see her family members for four months in her nursing home.
“It was a nightmare. It was a nightmare because my mother was very close to her family,” says Dryer.
But as she began to fade, her family could visit.
“She did know we were there and it just helped her to know that her family loved her and that they’re there for her.”
The governor lifted the ban on assisted living facilities a month ago and now he’s lifted the ban on nursing homes
“As long as it’s safe to do so, visitations are allowed to happen in nursing homes,” says Dean Palombaro, executive director of Ohio Living Breckenridge Village.
And he says family were always allowed to visit if a loved one took a turn for the worse.
“One of the things that has maintained constant throughout this whole period is end-of-life care so they can spend those final moments with their loved ones.”
But the months leading up to Heser’s decline was tough.
“I just felt it was so disheartening that they were overlooked in the time when the world was upside down and everything is crazy” says Dryer. " They were overlooked.”
Ohio will now allow outdoor-only visits and only if the facility is safe.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.