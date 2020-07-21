Akron detectives launch homicide investigation after body found in wooded area

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron detectives are searching for answers after discovering a woman’s body in a wooded area.
Akron officials said that a woman’s body was found in a wooded area near the 200 block of Annadale Ave.
The woman’s body was found just after noon Tuesday.
Police say they know who the woman is, but her identity is being withheld until the family can be notified.
Officials have not identified or arrested any suspects or specified how the victim was killed.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call Akron detectives.
