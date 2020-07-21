Angry customers attack cashier at Perkins Township gas station

Angry customers attack cashier at Perkins Township gas station
(Source: WTOC)
July 21, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT - Updated July 21 at 8:02 AM

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two people who viciously attacked a gas station cashier in Perkins Township.

Officials are looking for help identifying the two suspects in the video below:

*GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Please be warned, the video below contains graphic content*

**Please be warned, the video below contains graphic content** We need your help to identify the two subjects in this video. The subjects are wanted for an assault that took place at a gas station in Perkins Township over the weekend. They were observed to be driving a white SUV. If you have any information please message us or call Det. Alexander at 419-627-0824 x 6006. All of your information can remain confidential.

Posted by Perkins Township Police Department on Monday, July 20, 2020

As seen in the video, the two suspects walk up to the cash register, then proceed to throw an object back at the cashier after a few words were exchanged.

After knocking a few items off the counter, one of the angry customers jumped over the counter, while the cashier was escorting the suspect from behind the counter the other suspect walked behind the counter and proceeded to start a fight.

It is unsure if any serious injures were sustained, but police are looking for the suspects as of Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the suspects were seen driving a white SUV.

The incident happened over the weekend.

If anyone recognizes these suspects call Perkins Township Police at 419-627-0824, all tips will remain confidential.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.