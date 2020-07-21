Arrest of Ohio Speaker of the House may have ties to HB 6 and Akron-based FirstEnergy Solutions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -With the arrest of the Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, the fallout has begun, all the way down to the stock market.
The $60 million bribery investigation by the FBI appears to have connections to House Bill 6, which voters passed in 2019 called the Clean Air Program.
When HB 6 was just legislation, it was largely criticized as being a bailout for FirstEnergy Solutions’ (FES) nuclear power plants that are struggling to compete against cheaper plants like natural gas facilities.
Along with Householder, four others were arrested that have ties to either Householder or the eventual passage of HB 6; Jeffrey Longstreth, adviser to Householder; former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges; Neil Clark of Grant Street Consultants in Columbus and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus.
In the hour after the arrests were announced by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, stock for FirstEnergy Corp., based in Akron, dropped 10% and has stayed around that loss for much of the afternoon.
A website for FES explains that FirstEnergy is no longer affiliated with FES after the sale in February of 2020 to Energy Harbor.
After restructuring, FES became Energy Harbor which is now the owner of the three nuclear power plants, also based in Akron.
Stock for Energy Harbor is down almost 21 percent since the announcement.
Cleveland 19 has asked FirstEnergy Solutions for a comment and has not heard back.
