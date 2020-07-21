Cedar Point: Reservations no longer required to enter park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced on Tuesday that reservations are no longer required for visitors to the park.
Face coverings and a health assessment are still required for all guests and employees inside the amusement park.
Designated “RelaxZones” are in place for guests to remove their masks for a break while eating and drinking.
The amusement park opened on July 9 on a reservation-only basis to limit crowds in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Cedar Point did not indicate if park capacity will be expanding since reservations are no longer necessary.
Ride access passes are still required for featured attractions like Top Thrill Dragster, Millennium Force, Maverick, and Steel Vengeance.
Season passes and daily admission tickets can be purchased here.
