Cleveland brewery closes because customers refused to wear masks or social distance themselves from others

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland brewery has closed to the public because customers refused to wear masks and practice social distancing, according to a Facebook post from the business.
Forest City Brewery, located on Columbus Road, will close beginning July 22 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health of customers and employees.
According to the Facebook post, the business will not take the risk of allowing the public in the building after what they “have witnessed the past 2 months.”
“We also have had a hard time dealing with people who refuse to wear masks, social distance, or follow the rules set forth by the City of Cleveland and the State of Ohio. It seems that this disturbing trend will continue,” Forest City Brewery wrote on Facebook.
According to the business, none of the employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We feel that we owe it to the first responders and healthcare professionals that are our loyal customers, neighbors and friends to do everything we can to stop the spread, and keep them from being completely overwhelmed, much like we are witnessing in Florida, Texas, California and most of the southern states,” the business added on social media.
Forest City Brewery anticipates on selling growlers and cans from the Columbus Road location in the “very near future.”
