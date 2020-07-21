Cleveland Indians stand in solidarity during national anthem ahead of Monday’s game at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians teammates took a unified approach by standing shoulder-to-shoulder in solidarity ahead of Monday’s exhibition game at Progressive Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The players and team staff stood next to each other with their right hand on their heart and the left on the shoulder of the person in front of them.
“I think it’s just to show respect for our country but show empathy for people that maybe need it,” Indians manager Terry Francona said during a previous post-game interview.
“As a team, we understand it’s time for change and change is due,” shortstop Francisco Lindor added. “So, with that being said, we’re all standing together and bringing awareness to what’s happening around us is extremely important because some things need to change.”
While the Cleveland Indians remained standing during the national anthem on Monday, others around MLB took a knee as a way to protest social injustice and racial inequality following months of unrest around the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
President Donald Trump publicly criticized the act.
The Indians topped the Pirates 11 to 7.
Cleveland first game of the regular 60-game season is scheduled for July 24.
