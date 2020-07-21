Driftwood Catering enters into purchase agreement for Executive Caterers of Landerhaven

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After 60 years in the hospitality business, Harlan Diamond, of Executive Caterers of Landerhaven, is ready to pass on the torch.
“This has been my life, literally. It’s given me such joy to play a small part in the major milestones of so many people in and around Cleveland,” Diamond said.
He’s entered into a purchase agreement with Driftwood Catering.
“I’ve spent a lot of time getting to know Scott, Chris and the Driftwood team and retire knowing Landerhaven will thrive under their watchful guidance, care and leadership,” Diamond said.
“I’ve been in this business long enough to know Harlan’s lasting legacy and what he’s done for our industry,” explained Scott D. Kuhn, Founder and CEO of Driftwood.
Both parties are planning for a smooth transition for clients and staff.
“The last thing a bride or anyone planning an event wants to hear is news that may impact them personally. We’re in the hospitality business after all, and take great pride in caring for all of our clients and their individual needs. If we proceed, and I believe we will, we will take great care of both clients and staff without interruption, just as Harlan would.”
If the sale goes through as planned, Driftwood intends to immediately renovate Landerhaven and work around existing events without disruption, taking advantage of the downtime during COVID-19.
They’ll update and rebrand Landerhaven by early next year.
“I think this deal is the definition of a win/win. Landerhaven/EC just made sense for us simply due to the complimentary natures of our businesses. Chris and his team have excelled as an offsite caterer while EC’s revenue was nearly all onsite. Combined, we become quite complete,” Kuhn said.
