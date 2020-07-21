EPA administrator, who’s from Northeast Ohio, makes pledge to clean up Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, is stressing the importance of clean water.
He was in Lakewood Tuesday afternoon talking about how federal grants will get this initiative going.
“At the end of the day it’s going to be hundreds of millions of dollars on the Great Lakes. Yesterday, I announced $12 million,” he said.
Their commitment isn’t just about getting the waste out of the water, it’s also about fish monitoring and the ecosystem.
Lakewood Mayor Meghan George says this is a very important collaboration, especially since many people depend on the Great Lakes.
“We’re gonna continue to do that we’re also working with the US EPA and Ohio EPA regularly, so we can continue to upgrade our systems,” she said.
Wheeler is also giving a $1 million GRLI grant to the city of Akron for the Gorge Dam removal project.
This is a cause that is close to his heart because of his Northeast Ohio ties.
“I’ve been swimming here in Lake Erie. I’m from Ohio & went to college here in Cleveland, and this means a lot to me to make sure we get Lake Erie cleaned up,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.