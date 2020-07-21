Family of motorcyclist killed by hit and run driver, continue to search for justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are still looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a motorcyclist earlier this month.
His name was Devin Isom, a 29-year old motorcycle enthusiast who loved the freedom of riding, but not as much as he loved his son.
This isn’t the first time this family has dealt with a tragedy in this manner.
Isom was a dedicated son and grandson, but his biggest role was a loving father to his own son, Cruz.
“He loved his family. He spent a lot of time with me. He spent a lot of time with his son,” says his mother, Yolanda Isom.
Isom’s companion, Charnee Brown, says, “Once he became a father though, you know, he thought more. He was cautious. He moved differently. He thought ahead more.”
In the early morning hours of July 1, Isom was struck on his motorcycle at the corner Corlette Avenue and 120th Street.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a twist of fate, his death was similar to the demise of his father and Godfather. Both men were also killed in motorcycle accidents.
Yolanda Isom says, “Those are the guys that started him in motorcycles. They got him motivated to ride. And that’s who made him just. After his dad, he was just like, ‘I got to ride. I got to ride. I’m riding for my dad.”
Brown lost her brother in a motorcycle accident five years ago.
“It hurts. You get a flashback. You know what I’m saying? It’s the same pain. It may not be exactly the same, but it’s the same.”
A pain, still fresh. And now this family is hoping the person who committed this crime, does the right thing.
“You think about what you done. I don’t even know if you even know that you killed a person because you took off. But you did kill that person and that young man had a son who has to grow up without a father,” says Yolanda Isom.
