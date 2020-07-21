Feds reportedly will announce charges against Ohio House Speaker Householder, 4 others in $60 million bribery scheme

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio and the FBI have scheduled a news conference to announce charges in a $60 million bribery scheme involve state officials.
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was reportedly taken into custody on Tuesday morning in connection to the public racketeering conspiracy after FBI agents conducted law enforcement activity at his Perry County farm.
The press conference detailing charges is schedule for 2:30 p.m. in Columbus.
Four of Householder’s associates are also reportedly charged in the investigation:
- Jeffrey Longstreth, adviser to Householder
- Matthew Borges, former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant
- Neil Clark, Grant Street Consultants
- Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group
Householder was also the subject of a separate federal investigation for alleged money laundering in 2004. The case was eventually closed without any charges filed against Householder.
Because of the 2:30 news conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine postponed his regularly scheduled 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefing.
