Feds reportedly will announce charges against Ohio House Speaker Householder, 4 others in $60 million bribery scheme
This Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo shows Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R), of District 72, stands at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. FBI agents were at the farm of Householder on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of a planned announcement of a $60 million bribe investigation by federal prosecutors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | July 21, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 12:33 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio and the FBI have scheduled a news conference to announce charges in a $60 million bribery scheme involve state officials.

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was reportedly taken into custody on Tuesday morning in connection to the public racketeering conspiracy after FBI agents conducted law enforcement activity at his Perry County farm.

[ REPORT: Arrests related to the FirstEnergy nuclear bailout bill passed by Ohio lawmakers in 2019 ]

The press conference detailing charges is schedule for 2:30 p.m. in Columbus.

Four of Householder’s associates are also reportedly charged in the investigation:

  • Jeffrey Longstreth, adviser to Householder
  • Matthew Borges, former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant
  • Neil Clark, Grant Street Consultants
  • Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group

Householder was also the subject of a separate federal investigation for alleged money laundering in 2004. The case was eventually closed without any charges filed against Householder.

Because of the 2:30 news conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine postponed his regularly scheduled 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefing.

Federal investigators are expected to announce charges in a $60 million bribery scheme involving Ohio officials during the Tuesday afternoon press conference.

