FIRST ALERT DAY: Thunderstorms tomorrow could have heavy rain/strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An ALERT day has been activated tomorrow and into Wednesday evening for thunderstorms in the area.
Some storms could contain very heavy rain and strong winds.
The risk of storms is all day.
Thunderstorms in the morning could have an impact on the commute.
The morning round of storms will be along a warm front.
It will be a humid day and thus the fuel for these storms to possibly grow to severe levels.
Be prepared to take shelter if thunderstorms approach your area.
